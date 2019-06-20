Go to Contents
Seoul stocks turn higher late Thursday morning

11:42 June 20, 2019

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares turned higher late Thursday morning, paring back earlier losses, as investors took a positive cue from the Federal Reserve's signal of possible rate cuts ahead.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.85 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,126.63 as of 11:20 a.m.

On Wednesday (U.S. time), the Fed kept the key rate in the 2.25-2.5 percent range but strongly hinted at possible rate cuts this year, citing increased uncertainties amid a trade war with China and the need to take appropriate action to maintain growth.

Now all eyes are on the Group of 20 summit in Japan next week, with investors waiting to reorganize their investment portfolios depending on the outcome of the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Large-cap stocks were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.1 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.7 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.4 percent, but No. 2 carmaker Kia Motors rose 0.2 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,169.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.30 won from the previous session's close.
