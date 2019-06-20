Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Xi arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
SEOUL/BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday, embarking on a two-day trip to North Korea that is expected to focus on solidifying their alliance and addressing other issues, including the North's nuclear program.
Xi's plane arrived in Pyongyang at 11:40 a.m., China's Xinhua reported.
(LEAD) Defense minister apologizes over N.K. boat's undetected crossing of border
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo apologized Thursday amid mounting public criticism that the military failed to detect a North Korean boat crossing the maritime border and lied to cover up the failure.
The military has come under fire following revelations that the small North Korean wooden boat crossed the inter-Korean maritime border and sailed undeterred in the South's territorial waters in the East Sea for about three days before arriving at the port of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, on Saturday.
(LEAD) (ROUNDUP) U.S. says it wants talks with N. Korea, imposes sanctions the same day
WASHINGTON -- The United States said Wednesday it hopes to resume nuclear talks with North Korea and imposed new sanctions on the regime the same day.
In the morning, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun used a public speech to emphasize that the "door is wide open" to negotiations, and without preconditions.
(Policy Interview) S. Korea pushes for inter-Korean summit before or after G-20 meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea is pushing to hold an inter-Korean summit "before or after" next week's Group of 20 meeting of global leaders in order to help break the impasse in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho said.
In an interview held on Monday with Yonhap New Agency, Suh also said that Seoul needs to come up with a wise solution to resume such cross-border economic projects as the now-shuttered industrial complex and tours to Mount Kumgang in the process of North Korea's denuclearization.
(LEAD) S. Korean economy, financial markets will remain resilient even under worst scenario: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy and financial markets will be safely insulated even under the worst case that could become a reality amid the slowing global economy and the escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, a central bank report said Thursday.
The report, submitted to the National Assembly, came amid concerns that Asia's fourth-largest economy, already struggling with a slowdown, is facing looming uncertainties stemming from the flaring-up trade tussle between the U.S. and China and a delayed recovery in prices of semiconductors, a key product that has propelled the country's outbound shipments.
S. Korea adds 359,000 jobs in Q4
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy added 359,000 jobs in the fourth quarter of last year, the biggest quarterly gain in a year, government data showed Thursday.
There were 18.49 million salaried jobs in November 2018, compared with 18.13 million in the same month of 2017, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Number of cryptocurrency exchanges rises in S. Korea amid lack of regulations
SEOUL -- The number of cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea has risen amid a lack of regulations to prevent investors from trading virtual coins with opaque accounts, industry data showed Thursday.
In May, the number of cryptocurrency exchanges stood at 205 in South Korea, although the frenzied buying seen in January last year has been fizzling, according to the data.
