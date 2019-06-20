Buddhist sect demands state compensation in return for abolishing temple admission fee
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's largest Buddhist sect on Thursday blamed the government for the escalating controversy over the cultural property admission fee imposed by Buddhist temples on all visitors to national parks.
The Jogye Order said in a news conference that the temple admission fee dispute has arisen from the government's incorporation of temple-owned land into national parks in the past.
It then asked the government to take action to better protect the properties of its temples located within national parks to resolve the admission fee dispute.
South Korea abolished admission fees to all national parks in 2007. But national park visitors have still been forced to pay a cultural property admission fee charged by Buddhist temples located within park areas.
Civic groups and mountain climbers have persistently called for abolishing the mandatory fee system, saying it is illegal to charge all national park visitors the cultural property viewing fee regardless of their intention to visit Buddhist temples.
They recently filed a joint petition with Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office, against the compulsory admission fee after a temple in the Mount Jiri National Park in southern South Korea abolished its admission fee in April in accordance with a court ruling.
Excluding the Mount Jiri temple, 23 Jogye Order-affiliated temples located within national park areas are still collecting cultural property admission fees from all park visitors.
In the rare news conference, the Jogye Order said the government has to provide compensation for temple land forcibly incorporated into national parks in order to resolve the admission fee dispute.
The influential Buddhist sect then threatened to file a constitutional petition to have temple land removed from national park areas if the government fails to come up with reasonable solutions.
"If it is inevitable for the state to put a restraint on temple-owned land to serve public interests related to national parks, due compensation should be made to the temples under the Constitution," the Jogye sect said, insisting temples have collected cultural property admission fees to make up for its losses caused by the state's illegality.
