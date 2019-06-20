(LEAD) Finance minister calls for speedy investment by public firms
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday called for public firms to quickly carry out their planned investments of 53 trillion won (US$45.4 billion) in the latest attempt to boost Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, also asked public companies to consider increasing their investments. He made the comments in a meeting meant to assess the business performances of 128 public companies and quasi-governmental organizations.
In January, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said the Korea Electric Power Corp., South Korea's state utility company, the Korea Land & Housing Corp. and other public companies will invest a combined 53 trillion won this year, up 9.5 trillion won from a year earlier.
Hong also said the government will sternly deal with job-related corruption and other unfair practices at public companies.
In 2017, the government launched a probe into all state-funded firms to find out if any job favors had been given to children of influential people in politics and business circles amid rising public anger over reports of solicited employment.
Ten public firms, including Kangwon Land, a state-run casino operator, came under fire for hiring workers at the request of influential public and business figures.
In January, Choi Hung-jib, ex-CEO of Kangwon Land, was sentenced to three years in prison for unfairly hiring employees at the request of lawmakers.
