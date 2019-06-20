Kia unveils compact SUV Seltos in India
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Thursday unveiled its all-new Seltos compact SUV in India ahead of its domestic launch next month.
Kia has developed the Seltos under the project name "SP2" as part of its efforts to strengthen its lineup with competitive SUV models.
"Kia plans to produce the Seltos SUV at its plants in Korea for domestic sales and exports, while planning to churn out the new model in its 300,000-units-a-year plant in Anantapur, India, for local sales in the second half of this year," the company said in a statement.
The carmaker has chosen India as the first overseas market to sell the Seltos as its auto market showed an average of 6 percent growth annually from 2013 to 2018, it said.
It plans to gradually launch the Seltos in other emerging markets, except for China, following its launch in India, Kia said.
Kia's SUV lineup includes the flagship Mohave, midsize Sorento, compact Sportage, subcompact Stonic, Soul boxcar and Niro hybrid models.
From January to May, Kia sold 1,116,898 vehicles, down 1.6 percent from 1,134,552 units a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)