Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on Fed's rate cut signal, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares closed higher for the third consecutive day on Thursday as institutions scooped up large-cap stocks following the Federal Reserve's hints at possible rate cuts this year. The won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.51 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,131.29. Trading volume was moderate at 996.2 million shares worth 3.9 trillion won (US$3.4 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 540 to 264.
On Wednesday (U.S. time), the Fed kept the key rate in the 2.25-2.5 percent range but strongly hinted at possible rate cuts this year, citing increased uncertainties amid a trade war with China and the need to take appropriate action to maintain growth.
"In the short term, the KOSPI index will move depending on the outcome of the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan next week," Ko Seung-hee, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo Co., said over the phone.
Tech, auto and refiner stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 0.3 percent to 45,500 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbing 0.4 percent to 140,500 won and leading refiner SK Innovation gaining 0.9 percent to 161,000 won.
Among losers, top mobile operator SK Telecom fell 1 percent to 260,500 won, dominant tobacco company KT&G declined 0.6 percent to 99,900 won and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines shed 0.3 percent to 31,300 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,162.10 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 14 won from the previous session's close.
"Expectations of a rate cut by the Fed built up, and the Chinese yuan and other currencies gathered ground against the greenback," Jun Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures, said. "Traders seem to be herding toward dumping the dollar to cut losses."
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
