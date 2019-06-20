Standard labor contracts to be introduced in drama-making field
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- TV broadcasters, producers, drama staffers and media unionists have agreed to adopt standard labor contracts for TV dramas in a bid to improve extreme working conditions, the National Union of Media Workers (NUM) said Thursday.
A joint consultative body consisting of the three terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, the Korea Drama Production Association, the NUM and the Hope Solidarity for Drama Staffers, concluded a basic agreement on Tuesday on guidelines for the drama-producing environment following six months of discussions, an NUM official said.
Under the accord, the consultative body will improve working practices on TV dramas in order to comply with the Labor Standards Act and prepare for the implementation of the 52-hour workweek system.
In particular, standard labor contracts will be introduced instead of expedients like subcontracts, which have been employed to evade the law, the official said.
To that end, the consultative body will iron out standard expenses for staffers and the contents of the new contract by September, he said.
The parties will be also able to talk about working hours, break times, safety measures and other working conditions for production crew whenever they make dramas, according to the official.
"The basic agreement will provide precious momentum in changing the working environment in the drama-making field," the official said.
Discussions on standard labor contracts have risen to prominence particularly after it became known that the producer of the Palme d'Or-winning film "Parasite" had signed a contract that specified a five-day workweek and the employment of four major forms of insurance with all its crew -- a very unusual action in the industry.
(END)