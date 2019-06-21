(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 21)

Nothing made sense about the way the North Korean boat landed in the South. The security front has become lax because the military has forgotten its duty. It must have let down its guard against the North after the Defense White Book erased the reference to North Korea as our enemy. Trainees even say they want to skip marching because it is too hard and there was a petition on the presidential homepage complaining about a commander of a division being too rigorous at a training camp. Of the four fishermen who came under custody, the government sent two back to the North. The military claims it was the wishes of North Koreans to return, but raises suspicion about the reaction supposedly aimed at not upsetting North Korea.