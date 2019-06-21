Yonhap news advisory for Friday, June 21
09:46 June 21, 2019
General
-- Chinese President Xi's visit to N. Korea
-- (News Focus) Analysis on results of N.K.-China summit
-- Seoul busy preparing for BTS' concerts
Economy & Finance
-- Exports tally for June 1-20
-- S. Korea, Russia launch FTA talks on service, investment
