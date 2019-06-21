Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #news advisory

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, June 21

09:46 June 21, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Chinese President Xi's visit to N. Korea

-- (News Focus) Analysis on results of N.K.-China summit

-- Seoul busy preparing for BTS' concerts

Economy & Finance

-- Exports tally for June 1-20

-- S. Korea, Russia launch FTA talks on service, investment
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK