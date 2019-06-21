Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in named new senior presidential secretaries for policy and economic affairs on Friday as the Korean economy slows down amid a sluggish job market.
Moon nominated Kim Sang-jo, head of the country's antitrust watchdog as new senior presidential secretary for policy to replace Kim Soo-hyun, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
The country's first vice finance minister, Lee Ho-seung, will succeed Yoon Jong-won to become the senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, it added.
The replacements are apparently intended to boost policy coordination with government agencies as the Korean economy slows down in the face of heightened uncertainty such as the trade war between the United States and China.
Kim, 56, the new presidential secretary for policy, has been serving as the first chairman of the Fair Trade Commission under the Moon administration.
Lee, 53, began his career as a public servant at the finance ministry and worked as a presidential aide on jobs from 2017-2018.
