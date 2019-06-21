Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #presidential secretaries #replacement

Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs

11:00 June 21, 2019

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in named new senior presidential secretaries for policy and economic affairs on Friday as the Korean economy slows down amid a sluggish job market.

Moon nominated Kim Sang-jo, head of the country's antitrust watchdog as new senior presidential secretary for policy to replace Kim Soo-hyun, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

The country's first vice finance minister, Lee Ho-seung, will succeed Yoon Jong-won to become the senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, it added.

The replacements are apparently intended to boost policy coordination with government agencies as the Korean economy slows down in the face of heightened uncertainty such as the trade war between the United States and China.

Kim, 56, the new presidential secretary for policy, has been serving as the first chairman of the Fair Trade Commission under the Moon administration.

Lee, 53, began his career as a public servant at the finance ministry and worked as a presidential aide on jobs from 2017-2018.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK