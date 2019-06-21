Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in named new senior presidential secretaries for policy and economic affairs on Friday as the Korean economy slows down amid a sluggish job market.
Moon nominated Kim Sang-jo, head of the country's antitrust watchdog as new senior presidential secretary for policy to replace Kim Soo-hyun, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
(LEAD) Kim, Xi agree to strengthen ties for regional peace, stability: KCNA
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries for regional peace and stability, the North's official news agency said Friday.
The two leaders reached the agreement during summit talks held in Pyongyang on Thursday after exchanging wide-ranging views on important international and regional issues, including the Korean Peninsula situation, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
S. Korea sees 'positive' trend in N. Korea's outreach
WASHINGTON -- South Korea views North Korea's diplomatic outreach of late as a "positive" trend that could potentially lead to the resumption of talks on the regime's nuclear weapons, Seoul's top negotiator said Thursday.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, told reporters in Washington that Seoul is encouraged by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's latest letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, his condolence message on the passing of a former South Korean first lady and the ongoing state visit to Pyongyang by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Xi expected to demonstrate strong alliance with N. Korea on last day of state visit
SEOUL/BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping was to pay a visit Friday to a monument in Pyongyang symbolizing the friendship between the two countries on the second and last day of a state visit to the neighboring ally.
After a visit to the Friendship Tower commemorating China's participation in the Korean War in support of the North, Xi is expected to have a lunch meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before heading home later in the day.
S. Korea's exports drop 10 pct in first 20 days of June
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 10 percent in the first 20 days of June from a year earlier on weaker global demand for semiconductors, customs data showed Friday.
The country's exports stood at US$27.2 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $30.2 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
N. Korea building monument for 2017 missile launch: U.S. monitor
WASHINGTON -- North Korea appears to be building a monument to mark the first launch of its Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile in May 2017, a U.S. monitor said Thursday, citing satellite imagery.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies said satellite imagery from May 24 shows the probable construction of a monument at the launch site in Kusong, northwestern North Korea.
S. Korea, Russia launch FTA talks in service, investment
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade ministry said Friday it has started free trade negotiations with Russia in the service and investment areas in its latest efforts to diversify the country's trade portfolio and cope with growing protectionism around the globe.
The announcement came around a year after the two countries agreed to push for a bilateral free trade deal in the service and investment sectors during a summit held in June last year.
Korea's current account surplus with China surges in 2018, but set to sharply narrow this year
SEOUL -- South Korea's current account surplus with China rose from a year earlier in 2018 on record exports, central bank data showed Friday, amid concerns that this year's performance will not be good given a sharp cut in shipments to the world's No.2 economy.
The country's current account surplus with China came to $49.13 billion last year, marking a 22.5 percent leap from $40.11 billion the year before and the first on-year increase in five years, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
(LEAD) Former major champion Kim Hyo-joo in early contention at Women's PGA Championship
CHASKA, United States -- South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo got into early contention for her second career LPGA major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Chaska, Minnesota, on Thursday.
Kim fired a three-under 69 at Hazeltine National Golf Club to sit one stroke behind the leader Hannah Green.
