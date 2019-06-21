Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 June 21, 2019

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
June 14 -- Moon urges N. Korea to restart nuclear talks for trust in Sweden speech

15 -- N. Korean fishing boat found stranded in East Sea

17 -- Trump says his relationship with N.K. leader remains 'very good,' though it could change

-- China, N. Korea announce Xi's visit to Pyongyang

19 -- S. Korea announces plan to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP

-- U.S. nuclear envoy says no preconditions for resumption of talks with N. Korea

-- U.S. sanctions Russian firm for helping N.K. evade sanctions

20 -- Xi visits Pyongyang, holds summit talks with Kim

-- U.S. names N. Korea worst human trafficking nation for 17th year
(END)

