Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week

N.K. paper blasts sanctions, calls for self-reliance
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called Monday for sticking to self-reliance without giving in to sanctions, accusing "hostile forces" of blocking the country from "normal trade activities" and bringing in daily necessities.
In a commentary, Rodong Sinmun said "hostile forces" are blocking the North from importing "raw materials and supplies essential to the livelihoods of its people and normalizing production."
That leaves them with many problems that need to be resolved quickly, including achieving the local manufacturing of materials and facilities, and relieving the food shortages, it said.
Chinese President Xi to visit N. Korea this week: KCNA
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to North Korea this week, the North's state media reported Monday, marking his first trip to Pyongyang since becoming president.
Xi is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to North Korea starting Thursday at the invitation of its leader Kim Jong-un, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
It will be the first visit by a Chinese leader to its communist neighbor in 14 years. Though Xi visited North Korea in 2008, he was China's vice president at that time.
N.K. media reports on 'Parasite' popularity, highlights downside of capitalism
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet carried a report on South Korea's Cannes-winning film, "Parasite," on Tuesday, saying the movie shows that the South's society is seriously ill with the cancerous problem of the rich-poor gap.
The article in the DPRK Today, one of the North's propaganda websites, marks the first time that a North Korean state media outlet has mentioned the winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It is rare for a North Korean media outlet to report on a South Korean movie.
"This film gaining popularity in South Korea is clearly letting people know that capitalism is a rotten and sick society with a malignant tumor of the growing gap between the haves and the have-nots that has no hope or future," it said.
Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- On the eve of his first visit to North Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Wednesday to play a greater role in helping make progress in negotiations on Korean Peninsula issues and addressing Pyongyang's "reasonable" demands through dialogue.
Xi made the pledge in an op-ed piece to the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's official newspaper, in a rare move seen as part of efforts to emphasize their friendly and close bilateral relations, a day before he visits Pyongyang for the first time since assuming office in 2013.
"We will actively contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity by strengthening communication and coordination with North Korea and other relevant parties to make progress in talks and negotiations on Korean Peninsula issues," Xi said.
Xi arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
SEOUL/BEIJING, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday, embarking on a landmark two-day visit expected to demonstrate the firmness of their alliance amid China's trade war and the North's nuclear standoff with the United States.
A plane carrying Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, landed at Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport at 11:40 a.m., China's Xinhua and state TV reported.
The Chinese media, however, has not reported whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un came out to greet Xi, nor has it provided other details. The leaders are expected to move to have lunch together.
Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
SEOUL/BEIJING, June 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Thursday he will maintain "patience" in efforts to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue, in an expression of willingness to continue nuclear talks despite the lack of "active response" to Pyongyang's efforts to ease tensions.
Kim made the remark during his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day on a landmark two-day trip to his communist ally.
"Over the past year, North Korea has taken active steps to ease tensions, but they have failed to draw an active response from the relevant country. This was not what I wanted to see," Kim was quoted as saying by China's state-run CCTV.
Kim, Xi agree to strengthen ties for regional peace, stability: KCNA
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries for regional peace and stability, the North's official news agency said Friday.
The two leaders reached the agreement during summit talks held in Pyongyang on Thursday after exchanging wide-ranging views on important international and regional issues, including the Korean Peninsula situation, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
The two leaders "assessed that it is in line with mutual interests of the two countries and conducive to developing regional peace and stability to further move relations between the DPRK and China forward in the current environment where serious and complex changes are taking place in the international and regional situations," the KCNA said.
