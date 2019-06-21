Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
N.K. media says inter-Korean declarations are milestones for peace, prosperity
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean media outlets said Saturday inter-Korean agreements signed last year are milestones for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, celebrating the 19th anniversary of a joint declaration signed by the two Koreas at their first-ever summit.
The North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said the June 15 declaration signed by then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2000 was a landmark event in the country's unification history.
It said the three inter-Korean summits held between leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, following the 2000 declaration, opened a new era on the peninsula and made a strong foundation for peace and security in the region.
N. Korean fishing boat found stranded in East Sea, crew under investigation
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean fishing boat was found adrift in South Korean waters off the east coast Saturday, and its crew members are under investigation, authorities here have said.
The boat carrying four crewmen was spotted by a South Korean fishing boat in waters south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) at around 6:50 a.m., according to officials.
The North Korean boat is known to have drifted across the NLL, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, due to an engine problem.
S. Korean military vows to tighten sea border vigilance after N.K. boat incident
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military vowed Monday to beef up vigilance around the inter-Korean maritime boundary amid criticism that a North Korean boat drifted across it unchecked over the weekend.
The fishing boat carrying four North Koreans was found adrift off the northeastern coastal city of Samcheok about 130 kilometers away from the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea border, on Saturday.
Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that its overall coastal and maritime defense operations had proceeded "normally," but acknowledged that its radar operation system has "elements that need to be complemented."
2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Two of the four North Korean fishermen rescued from the East Sea last week expressed a desire to defect to South Korea, while the two others were sent back to the North according to their wishes, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea returned the two crew members at the border village of Panmunjom earlier in the day after notifying the North of the incident via their joint liaison office in Kaesong on Monday, a ministry official said.
"Based on their free will, two have clearly expressed their intent to return and the other two said they want to stay," the official said.
Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean summit is not a must before G-20
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office publicly toned down its expectations for another inter-Korean summit Tuesday, a day after Beijing and Pyongyang announced this week's bilateral summit.
Attending the Oslo Forum in the Norwegian capital last week, President Moon Jae-in expressed his desire to meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before U.S. President Donald Trump visits South Korea at the end of June.
Trump is due in Northeast Asia to attend the Group of 20 summit to take place in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29. He's widely expected to travel to Seoul on his way back home.
S. Korea pushes for inter-Korean summit before or after G-20 meeting
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is pushing to hold an inter-Korean summit "before or after" next week's Group of 20 meeting of global leaders in order to help break the impasse in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho said.
In an interview held on Monday with Yonhap New Agency, Suh also said that Seoul needs to come up with a wise solution to resume such cross-border economic projects as the now-shuttered industrial complex and tours to Mount Kumgang in the process of North Korea's denuclearization.
"The G-20 meeting is slated for later this month, which will be followed by a summit between South Korea and the U.S. The government will push to make an inter-Korean summit take place either before or after such big events," Suh said during his first media interview since taking office last month.
