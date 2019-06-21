S. Korea, China, Japan open joint photo exhibition in Seoul
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China and Japan opened a joint photo exhibition in Seoul on Friday that chronicles cooperation among the three countries over the past two decades, according to their joint cooperation body.
The exhibition kicked off at the Seoul Metro Art Center, located at Gyeongbokgung Station on subway Line 3 in central Seoul, under the sponsorship of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), an international organization established in 2011 by the three countries with a goal of promoting regional peace and prosperity.
The photo exhibition, also sponsored by Yonhap News Agency, Xinhua News Agency and Kyodo News Agency, will continue through Monday under the theme "past 20 years and new leap," TCS officials said.
It features photos of summit and ministerial talks of the three countries over the past 20 years and their various cultural, human and sports exchange programs.
Cho Sung-boo, president and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, said in a congratulatory address that he wishes the photo exhibition will contribute to promoting peace and prosperity among the three Northeast Asian countries.
The opening ceremony was also attended by former National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, former Prime Minister Lee Hong-koo, former foreign minister Yun Byung-se and Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)