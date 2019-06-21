U.N. special rapporteur welcomes Seoul's food aid for N. Korea
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. expert on human rights issues in North Korea on Friday hailed South Korea's decision to provide food aid to the North, calling for more international efforts to ease food shortages in the impoverished state.
"I welcome the decision to release to North Korea the pledged humanitarian aid, which should never be subject to politicization," Tomas Ojea Quintana told a press briefing in Seoul.
On Wednesday, the unification ministry announced the decision to send 50,000 tons of rice in aid to the North via the World Food Programme (WFP). It marks the first time South Korea has provided rice to the North since 2010.
"Only 11.9 percent of the humanitarian appeal the U.N. made has been met. I urge donors to respond to ... concern about the anticipated food shortages in the upcoming season, accordingly," he said.
The latest findings by the U.N. Country Team on the right to food show that 11 million people, or 43.4 percent of the North Korean population, are undernourished, he said.
Quintana was visiting Seoul for a sixth time for research on North Korea's human rights situation through a series of discussions with South Korean officials from government and private agencies. He last visited in May.
The information he has obtained will be reflected in his next report to the U.N. General Assembly slated for October.
In the briefing, Quintana also called on Pyongyang to be ready to talk about its human rights abuses inasmuch as it has expressed its intent to negotiate denuclearization with the U.S.
"The leader of North Korea expressed his readiness to discuss denuclearization. I urge North Korea to also express its readiness to discuss human rights."
Asked if he supports lifting U.S.-led sanctions, he expressed opposition to sanctions that negatively affect the lives of ordinary North Koreans.
"The UNSC resolutions explicitly say that the sanctions are not meant to cause any detrimental impact to ordinary citizens. This is their language. In my view, (the sanctions) have detrimentally impacted the lives of North Koreans."
In this regard, Quintana called for a swift reopening of the shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in the North's border town of Kaesong.
He noted that he heard from a meeting with officials from the South Korean association representing the Kaesong firms that the closure of the complex has deprived 55,000 North Korean workers of jobs, access to adequate water, sanitation and food and opportunities to improve their standard of living.
"What's most important is improving the lives of the North Koreans," he added.
