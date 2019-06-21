Moon appreciates Modi's yoga campaign
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday took note of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga campaign, marking the International Day of Yoga.
Moon said he's also looking forward to meeting him on the occasion of the G-20 summit to open in Osaka, Japan, next week.
"I find myself reflecting once again on the spirit and meaning of yoga today," the president wrote on his social networking pages in English. "Numerous people in the world are already experiencing changed lives by training their bodies and minds through yoga."
Moon said he'd like to thank the Indian people and the prime minister for presenting the special gift of yoga to the world.
He added, "We will continue to stand together for peace and happiness of humankind."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)