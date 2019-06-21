Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Cheong Wa Dae hopes for early resumption of talks after N. Korea-China summit

19:15 June 21, 2019

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office expressed hope Friday that this week's summit talks between North Korea and China will lead to the early resumption of denuclearization talks that have been stalled for several months.

"The government assesses that President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea and his summit with State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong-un have become another chance for contributing to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement.

It came as Xi wrapped up his two-day state visit to North Korea.

Ko said South Korea expects negotiations for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula to restart soon in the wake of the Beijing-Pyongyang summit and the upcoming Seoul-Washington summit.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK