09:06 June 22, 2019

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Xi Jinping supports political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae changes economic lineup, pushes to generate outcomes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae names Kim Sang-jo as new chief of staff for policy (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea, China join hands over negotiations with U.S. (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae changes presidential chief of staff for policy, senior economic secretary (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim says N.K. will engage in dialogue with U.S. with patience (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim's message that Xi will deliver to Trump at G20, key to denuke talks (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae replaces economic lineup (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Policy focus shifts from income-led growth to fair economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Cheong Wa Dae replaces economic lineup (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim tells Xi he will be patient with Trump (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N.K., China agree on deepening ties as Xi wraps up trip (Korea Times)
(END)

