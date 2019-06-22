Korean-language dailies

-- Xi Jinping supports political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae changes economic lineup, pushes to generate outcomes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae names Kim Sang-jo as new chief of staff for policy (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea, China join hands over negotiations with U.S. (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae changes presidential chief of staff for policy, senior economic secretary (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim says N.K. will engage in dialogue with U.S. with patience (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kim's message that Xi will deliver to Trump at G20, key to denuke talks (Hankyoreh)

-- Cheong Wa Dae replaces economic lineup (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Policy focus shifts from income-led growth to fair economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Cheong Wa Dae replaces economic lineup (Korea Economic Daily)

