(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 22)

Kim's remarks also heightened, to a certain degree, a hope for the resumption of the negotiations with the U.S. He said the North will "stay patient" although there is a lack of a positive response from the U.S. to its efforts to resolve the problem. Kim appeared to use Xi's visit to Pyongyang, the first of its kind for a Chinese head of state in 14 years, as a chance to express his willingness to return to dialogue with Washington.