Saturday's weather forecast
09:02 June 22, 2019
SEOUL, Jun. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/18 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/18 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/15 Sunny 10
Gangneung 24/16 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 27/19 Rain 60
Gwangju 27/19 Rain 60
Jeju 25/19 Sunny 60
Daegu 28/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 25/19 Cloudy 20
