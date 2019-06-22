Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:02 June 22, 2019

SEOUL, Jun. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/15 Sunny 10

Gangneung 24/16 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 27/19 Rain 60

Gwangju 27/19 Rain 60

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 60

Daegu 28/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/19 Cloudy 20

(END)

