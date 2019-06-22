Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #extradition #Hanbo Group #embezzlement

Son of former Hanbo Group chief extradited after 21 years as fugitive

14:55 June 22, 2019

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- A son of Chung Tae-soo, former head of the now-defunct Hanbo Group, was extradited to South Korea on Saturday, following his discovery in Panama 21 years after he fled a corruption probe, prosecutors said.

Chung Han-keun, 54, was recently captured in Panama. In 1998, he fled the probe into allegations that he embezzled 32.2 billion won (US$27.6 million) from a subsidiary of Hanbo Group and stashed it in a secret Switzerland-based bank account.

Upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, Chung rejected reporters' questions.

After questioning him on where he lived as a fugitive, prosecutors plan to hold a press conference Sunday on the outcome of the interrogation.

The prosecution launched an operation to uncover his whereabouts in August last year after one of his associates said in a media interview in 2017 that Chung appeared to be staying in the United States.

Later, prosecutors were informed by the authorities in Ecuador that Chung had departed for Panama on Tuesday. Investigators then found him with the help of Panama's immigration authorities.

The prosecution executed his arrest warrant upon his boarding a South Korean-flagged plane, bound for Incheon, in Dubai.

Chung Han-keun, a son of Chung Tae-soo, former head of the now-defunct Hanbo Group, arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on June 22, 2019. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK