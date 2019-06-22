N.K. vice foreign minister leaves for Russia for talks
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- A delegation led by North Korean vice foreign minister Im Chon-il left for Russia on Saturday for talks, the country's state media reported, following the summit of the leaders of the North and Russia in late April.
Im's trip is aimed at attending "the vice minister-level negotiations" between the North Korean and Russian foreign ministries to be held in Moscow, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
KCNA did not elaborate with details about the negotiations, but the nations may discuss follow-ups to the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Vladivostok.
During the summit, Kim and Putin discussed denuclearization and bilateral relations. Putin stressed the need for an "international" security guarantee for the North, which analysts say may signal Russia's desire to play a larger role in Korean Peninsula issues.
Im's visit also came after Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a one-on-one meeting in Pyongyang on Thursday.
Xi said he will help address the North's security concerns, and Kim said he will exercise patience in efforts to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue, according to their state media reports.
