N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
06:19 June 23, 2019
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a personal letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, the North's state media said Sunday.
After reading it, Kim "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the Korean Central News Agency said in an English dispatch.
"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump, Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," the agency added.
(END)
