Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Sales of Galaxy S10 5G exceed 1 mln in S. Korea

09:49 June 23, 2019

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it has sold more than 1 million units of the 5G version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, in South Korea, a feat achieved 80 days after its launch.

The South Korean tech giant said sales of the Galaxy S10 5G exceeded 1 million over the weekend following its launch on April 5.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, said an average of some 15,000 Galaxy S10 5G phones were sold per day.

"Telecom operators have wooed customers with big subsidies, and the local 5G smartphone market will further grow down the road on the back of more lineups," an official at SK Telecom Co., the country's top mobile carrier, said.

LG Electronics Inc., Samsung's smaller local rival, has also rolled out its 5G smartphone, V50 ThinQ, and also received a positive response in South Korea. Since its debut here on May 10, sales of LG's V50 ThinQ topped 280,000 units, the sources said.

Samsung is expected to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in August in South Korea, with an official launch eyed for later that month.

While Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone in four variants, including one 5G model, the phablet will only support 5G in the domestic market.

Three colors of Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10 5G are shown in this photo provided by the company on April 1, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK