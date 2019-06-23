S. Korea's auto exports rise 6.7 pct in January-May period
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's auto exports gained 6.7 percent on-year in the first five months of this year, fueled by rising demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs), data showed Sunday.
According to the data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the nation's auto exports stood at US$17.9 billion in the January-May period.
If the trend continues, auto exports would grow at their fastest annual pace in eight years this year.
In comparison, the nation's total exports fell 7.4 percent on-year to $227.3 billion as the trade dispute between the United States and China -- the country's top two trading partners -- and a drop in chip prices continued to weigh on outbound shipments.
In terms of units, the nation's auto exports also rose 2.7 percent on-year to 1.03 million vehicles in the first five months of this year, compared with a 6.7 percent decline in global vehicle sales.
In the January-May period, the majority of vehicles sold overseas were also SUVs.
Hyundai Motor Co. exported 106,833 Tucson compact crossover SUVs during the five-month period, making it the nation's top-selling vehicle globally.
Hyundai's midsized Kona and Kia Motors Corp.'s Sportage were also among the popular SUV models overseas.
This year, Hyundai and Kia said they will put a bigger focus on boosting sales in the U.S. and China by launching SUV models.
In particular, Hyundai expects the flagship Palisade SUV and the all-new Sonata sedan, set to be launched in the U.S. later this year, to help buoy sales.
Early this year, Kia began to sell the Telluride SUV, a model designed only for the North American market, in the U.S. It has received a strong response from local customers.
