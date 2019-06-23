Prosecution eyes harsh penalties for DUI-related deadly accidents
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors will demand harsh penalties, including life sentences, for drivers who kill or severely injure people while driving under the influence, according to the prosecutor's office Sunday.
Under the revised guidelines that go into force from Tuesday, prosecutors are advised to seek the maximum penalty for drunk drivers who cause unusually severe damage or who have habitually driven under the influence.
The guidelines also make it a rule to put into custody drunk drivers who are accused of killing or severely injuring others while driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher.
Under the previous prosecution guidelines, drunk drivers who caused a deadly car crash were subject to imprisonment of about four and a half years.
But the new guidelines subject a drunk driver with a similar charge to imprisonment of at least seven years to a life sentence at maximum.
Prosecutors also plan to file for court-issued arrest warrants without exception for drunk drivers who run from an accident scene, a stance far tighter than under the previous guidelines.
