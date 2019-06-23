BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop boy band BTS' latest single "Boy With Luv" topped the milestone of 400 million YouTube views on Sunday, the band's management agency said.
The music video surpassed the YouTube threshold around 1:37 a.m. on Sunday, becoming the ninth BTS music video to top the 400 million mark, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
"Boy With Luv" is a track off the latest BTS album "Map of the Soul: Persona," released on April 12 and featuring American diva Halsey.
Its music video set a Guinness World Record for the most views on YouTube in 24 hours after collecting 74.6 million views on the first day of its release.
BTS' 2017 release "DNA" is the most viewed BTS music video with more than 700 million views so far.
