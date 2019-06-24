Korean-language dailies

-- Denuclearization talk between N. Korea, U.S. imminent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kim expresses satisfaction with Trump's letter (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Professor of our department doesn't have related degree' (Donga llbo)

-- Kim expresses gratitude over Trump's courage; letter diplomacy for denuclearization begins again (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Quality of life abruptly improves after changing statistics system (Segye Times)

-- 'Solar power generation takes 100 years to break-even' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 39 pct of child predators return to the towns (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un, Trump resume letter diplomacy, return to talks (Hankyoreh)

-- 'N. Korea ordered spies not to visit Gwangju during May 18 uprising (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Nuclear studies departments devastated as students leave, seek double majors in other fields (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Seoul stands outside top 30 list in terms of startup environment (Korea Economic Daily)

