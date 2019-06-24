(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 24)

Cheong Wa Dae announced June 21 that President Moon will hold summits with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, to be held June 28 and 29. Moon will visit Japan starting Thursday to participate in the G20 summit where he will also meet with leaders from Canada and Indonesia. In addition, Moon will be getting together with U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be visiting Korea following the G20.