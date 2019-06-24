(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 24)

Despite the gravity of the issue involving our national security, Yoon Do-han, senior presidential secretary for public communications, insisted that the government did not cover-up or scale-back the incident. But it seems fishy for the government and military authorities to hurriedly wrap up the case. If they really want to calm public anxiety about our lax security, their excuses may make more sense. But if they really collaborated on the issue because of its possible impact on inter-Korean relations, that's a serious problem. In fact, two of the four fishermen were sent back to North Korea through Panmunjom after brief interrogations.