Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 24
09:27 June 24, 2019
General
-- KCTU to announce plan for anti-government rallies
-- (News Focus) Review of BTS' fan meetings & concerts in home country
-- K-pop diva Chungha's media showcase for new album
Economy & Finance
-- Finance minister to meet heads of local banks
-- (Yonhap Feature) New crop of young people seek to realize their dreams in farming
