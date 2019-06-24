Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:01 June 24, 2019

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 27/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 10

Daejeon 31/19 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/18 Sunny 30

Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/18 Cloudy 20

(END)

