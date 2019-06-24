Monday's weather forecast
09:01 June 24, 2019
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 27/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 31/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 10
Daejeon 31/19 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 31/18 Sunny 30
Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 0
Gwangju 30/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 25/20 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/17 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/18 Cloudy 20
