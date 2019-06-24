Seoul stocks open lower ahead of G-20 summit
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday, following losses on Wall Street, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.17 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,125.45 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The main index rose 1.4 percent last week as the Fed hinted at possible rate cuts amid rising uncertainties stemming from a trade war with China.
Foreigners sold a net 20 billion won (US$17 million) worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and individuals' stock purchases valued at 20 billion won.
To take a cue, all eyes are on the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka on Friday and Saturday to discuss the trade war.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics falling 0.4 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rising 0.9 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbing 1.4 percent and leading steelmaker POSCO shedding 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,158.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.2 won from the previous session's close.
