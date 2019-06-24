Insurers' financial stability greatly improves in Q1
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The financial stability of South Korean insurers greatly improved from three months earlier in the first quarter, with their average risk-based capital (RBC) ratio breaching the 270 percent threshold for the first time in more than two years, the financial watchdog said Monday.
The RBC ratio of local insurance companies came to 273.9 percent as of end-March, up 12.7 percentage points from three months earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The RBC ratio is a key indicator of financial stability of insurance companies and is measured by dividing an insurer's overall capital by the minimum capital that the company is expected to hold based on the level of its exposed risks.
Local insurers are required to maintain the ratio at 100 percent or above, while the FSS recommends the companies keep the ratio at above 150 percent.
The latest reading marks the highest since September 2016, when the ratio stood at 294.2 percent, according to the FSS.
The increase in the first quarter was attributed to a 10.4 trillion-won (US$8.98 billion) spike in the overall capital of local insurers, while their risk-based capital requirement increased only 1.5 trillion won.
Life insurers' RBC ratio jumped to 285.4 percent at the end of March from 271.2 percent at end-December, while numbers for non-life insurers advanced 9.5 percentage points to 252.1 percent over the cited period, according to the FSS.
By firm, MG Non-Life Insurance was the only local insurer that failed to meet the FSS recommended 150 percent level, though its RBC ratio slightly improved to 108.4 percent from 104.2 percent over the cited period, it said.
