Operational mistakes behind reactor's malfunction: watchdog
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's nuclear safety commission said Monday that it found shortcomings in the way the state-run nuclear power company responded to unexpected problems involving a nuclear reactor.
The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP), carried out a diagnostic test on the effectiveness of control rods at the Hanbit 1 reactor whose heat output suddenly surged 18 percent on May 10, according to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission.
In an intermediate report, the commission said the heat increase, caused by operational mistakes, exceeded the upper limit of 5 percent set by the KHNP. The commission said that instead of shutting down the reactor immediately, the nuclear power operator only took such a step half a day later.
The regulatory body said careful examination of the reactor and atomic fuel did not find any damage, but it said it is investigating a person who handled the rods without having a proper license.
Further probes will be conducted so a more comprehensive safety regime can be established to prevent a repeat of the incident.
South Korea currently operates 24 reactors, generating about 30 percent of its electricity. Asia's fourth-largest economy has been rolling out a phase-out plan that aims to wean the country off nuclear power and nudge it toward renewable energy sources.
