Tougher DUI regulations to be enforced

The new criterion of 0.03 percent is expected to usher in great changes in the drinking culture and lifestyles in a society, which is relatively lenient to drinking and drinking-induced accidents because chances are high that only a small cup of liquor now can result in a drunk driving violation to drivers. According to police data, 2,095 people were killed due to DUIs between 2014-17, with over 153,000 others injured, in a country with over 50 million people.