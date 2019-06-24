Seoul stocks turn higher Monday morning ahead of G-20 summit
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks turned higher Monday morning as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks in Japan later this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.93 points, or 0.14 percent, to reach 2,218.55 as of 11:20 a.m.
Institutions bought a net 60 billion won (US$52 million) worth of stocks, offsetting the same amount of stocks sold by foreigners and individuals.
The main index is likely to move in a tight range this week as investors are taking a wait-and-see stance over the scheduled meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, where the two leaders will try to settle their drawn-out trade dispute.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.3 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rising 1.5 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbing 1.4 percent and Hanjin KAL plunging 6.3 percent.
Hanjin KAL continued to extend losses as investors who bet on the firm's battle with local activist fund KCGI regard it is now over, and they are offloading the stocks, analysts said.
The local currency was trading at 1,159.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.4 won from the previous session's close.
