Pompeo notes 'very real possibility' of working-level talks with N.K.
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said there may be a "very real possibility" of Washington and Pyongyang resuming their working-level nuclear talks, after their leaders have exchanged personal letters.
According to the State Department, Pompeo also said in his remarks to the press on Sunday (Washington time) that the United States is prepared to engage in dialogue with the North at a "moment's notice" should the North indicate it is ready.
-----------------
S. Korean consortium bags maintenance projects for UAE nuclear plant
SEOUL -- A South Korean consortium has secured a five-year maintenance deal for the Barakah nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the industry ministry said Monday.
The consortium of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) and KEPCO KPS won the long-term maintenance service agreement (LTMSA) which centers on providing maintenance services and experienced manpower to Nawah Energy Company, the operator of the UAE nuclear plant, according to the ministry.
-----------------
S. Korean Park Sung-hyun falls 1 stroke shy at LPGA major
CHASKA -- South Korea's Park Sung-hyun finished runner-up by one stroke in her title defense at the third major championship of the 2019 LPGA season Sunday.
Park's final round charge came up just short at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, where the world No. 4 shot an eight-under 280 to end up one shot back of the wire-to-wire champion, Hannah Green.
-----------------
(News Focus) S. Korean duty-free operators going abroad for another boom
SEOUL -- After years of struggle in the face of a decline in Chinese tourists and increased competition, South Korea's duty-free operators are in search of a more stable and sustainable business portfolio -- to reduce their reliance on Chinese visitors and generate decent profits.
The country's duty-free business has raked in huge revenues on the back of soaring tourists, mostly from China, but a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing over a missile defense system in 2017 and regulatory changes vividly underscored the need for leading duty-free operators -- Lotte Duty Free and Shilla Duty Free -- to accelerate their overseas push.
-----------------
Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Monday it will supply 2,000 Ioniq hybrid vehicles to a Singaporean transportation company by the first half of 2020.
The Ioniq gasoline hybrid vehicles will be operated as taxis by ComfortDelGro, a local land transportation giant with business interests in bus, rail and taxis, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.
-----------------
(News Focus) Prospects for U.S.-N.K. nuclear talks grow after Trump, Kim exchange letters
SEOUL -- The prospects of Washington and Pyongyang resuming their nuclear talks are rising, as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged personal letters while South Korea is poised to crank up mediation efforts.
The goodwill gestures by Trump and Kim appear to be paving an on-ramp for them to re-enter negotiations after a monthslong hiatus, but whether they can come to fruition soon remains an open question due to gaps over a series of sticking points, analysts said.
-----------------
Gov't to complete administrative procedures this week for N.K. food aid
SEOUL -- The government is taking administrative steps necessary to carry out its decision to send food aid to North Korea, with a view to completing the procedures by the end of this week, a unification ministry official said Monday.
Last week, the ministry announced the plan to send 50,000 tons of rice in aid to the North via the World Food Programme (WFP) to help the impoverished state address worsening food shortages. The WFP will spearhead its shipment to North Korea, along with its distribution and necessary monitoring there.
-----------------
Seoul stocks turn higher Monday morning ahead of G-20 summit
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks turned higher Monday morning as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks in Japan later this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.93 points, or 0.14 percent, to reach 2,218.55 as of 11:20 a.m.
