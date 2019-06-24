Suspicions mount over military's cover-up attempts in N. Korean boat case
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Top military commanders held a meeting right after a North Korean boat's unimpeded arrival at a South Korean port earlier this month, the defense ministry acknowledged Monday, adding to suspicions the military tried to cover up the security failure.
The military has been under fire following revelations that it failed to detect the small wooden boat carrying four North Koreans until it arrived at the port of Samcheok, about 130 km away from the eastern sea border, when a local civilian alerted the Coast Guard.
Right after the boat's arrival on the morning of June 15, top military officials held a meeting at the defense ministry's underground bunker to discuss the incident, defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular press briefing.
"(The meeting was held) right after the Coast Guard sent us a report on the case that morning," an official of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that participants included Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and JSC Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki.
During the meeting, the officials were believed to have fully shared details of the incident, but the military later gave a different account of what happened, saying that the boat was found in the vicinity of the port.
The use of the word "vicinity" was widely denounced as an attempt to cover up the fact that the four North Koreans arrived at the port unhindered with an intention to defect, by giving an impression that the boat was rescued offshore.
Local media raised suspicions that the June 15 meeting was used to conspire to cover up the failure.
But the ministry flatly rejected the suspicions.
"As the boat was first found by a civilian and was known to the public accordingly, it is not an issue that can be concealed," defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing.
Stressing that the military has taken the matter seriously from the outset, Choi added that the ministry will announce the results of the probe now under way into the case once the panel wraps up the investigation.
In the face of growing criticism of the military's slackened discipline and the government's poor handling of the case, the ministry set up the probe team involving some 30 officials and experts on Thursday. They are expected to wrap up the investigation this week.
According to the initial probe, the boat departed from North Hamgyong Province on June 9 and crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea unchecked three days later.
After moving further south over the following two days, the crew turned the engine off late Friday and remained about 4 kilometers away from the port until dawn. The boat then began moving to the shore and reached the dock at around 6:20 a.m. on June 15.
Of the four, two were returned to their home country last week according to their wishes. But the remaining two expressed their desire to defect to the South and have been going through due procedures required for such defectors, the unification ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)