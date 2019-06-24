Go to Contents
Hyundai cars complete 24-hour Nurburgring race for 4th straight year

14:56 June 24, 2019

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its racing team completed a renowned 24-hour motor race in Germany last week for a fourth straight year, proving the durability of its vehicles.

Hyundai took part in the ADAC Nurburgring 24-hour motor race in Germany on June 20-23 with three high-performance N models -- the Veloster N TCR, the i30 N TCR and the i30 Fastback N, the company said in a statement.

The three N models claimed the 45th, 94th and 97th rankings, respectively, in the race where 4 out of 10 participating vehicles failed to complete the competition, it said.

This photo offered by Hyundai Motor shows its high-performance Veloster N TCR running at the ADAC Nurburgring 24-hour motor race in Germany in June 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

