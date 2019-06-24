Seoul says inter-Korean summit still desirable ahead of Trump visit
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea still believes that an inter-Korean summit should be held before President Moon Jae-in holds talks with U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend, the unification ministry said Monday.
Trump is set to arrive in Seoul on Saturday for a two-day visit amid growing hopes for the resumption of nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, with Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exchanging personal letters after months of stalemate in their denuclearization negotiations.
"Our stance remains unchanged that it is desirable for an inter-Korean summit to take place ahead of the G-20 summit and the South Korea-U.S. summit," ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min said. "The government is making efforts in various ways for an early resumption of inter-Korean and North-U.S. talks."
South Korea has been expressing hope for a Moon-Kim summit ahead of Trump's visit, saying that despite limited time, such a summit is possible and necessary.
On Sunday, the North's state media reported that Kim received an "excellent" and "interesting" letter from Trump that he will "seriously contemplate." Earlier this month, Trump also got a letter from Kim.
Speculation has been mounting that the three leaders might gather during Trump's stay here, but a presidential official said Monday that there is no plan for such a meeting.
