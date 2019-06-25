Go to Contents
Trump says he exchanged 'very friendly' letters with Kim

01:23 June 25, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he exchanged "very friendly" letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim sent a letter to Trump earlier this month amid a deadlock in negotiations to dismantle the North's nuclear weapons program.

Trump responded with a letter "of excellent content," the North's state media said Sunday, raising hopes of a possible resumption of two-way talks.

"It was just a very friendly letter both ways," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office in the White House.

