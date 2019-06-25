U.S. envoy for N. Korea to visit Seoul ahead of Trump
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to South Korea this week ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the ally nation, the State Department said Monday.
Biegun will be in Seoul from Thursday to Sunday and meet with South Korean officials before joining Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for Trump's two-day visit Saturday and Sunday, the department said in a media note.
The envoy is expected to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, to coordinate the two countries' approach on North Korea.
There is also speculation that Biegun could meet with North Korean officials during the trip to continue nuclear negotiations that have stalled since the second U.S.-North Korea summit in February ended without a deal.
The two countries have been at odds over how to match North Korea's denuclearization steps with sanctions relief from the U.S.
An exchange of letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this month has led to hopes the talks will resume.
