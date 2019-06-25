Korean-language dailies

-- LKP inks agreement to normalize parliament then scraps deal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- New light rail in Goyang will benefit up to 200,000 residents (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't belatedly checks N. Korean sailors for swine fever (Donga llbo)

-- Liberty Korea Party retracts agreement to normalize parliament (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Agreement to normalize National Assembly scrapped after just two hours (Segye Times)

-- Education ministry fabricates document to change contents of school textbook (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Moon says Korean War began with N. Korean invasion (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Parties agree to normalize parliament, LKP scraps deal after just two hours (Hankyoreh)

-- Parties agree to normalize parliament, LKP withdraws after two hours (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 77 percent say N. Korea will not give up nukes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea fails to win 3 tln-won deal to manage UAE nuclear reactors (Korea Economic Daily)

