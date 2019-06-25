Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- LKP inks agreement to normalize parliament then scraps deal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New light rail in Goyang will benefit up to 200,000 residents (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't belatedly checks N. Korean sailors for swine fever (Donga llbo)
-- Liberty Korea Party retracts agreement to normalize parliament (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Agreement to normalize National Assembly scrapped after just two hours (Segye Times)
-- Education ministry fabricates document to change contents of school textbook (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon says Korean War began with N. Korean invasion (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parties agree to normalize parliament, LKP scraps deal after just two hours (Hankyoreh)
-- Parties agree to normalize parliament, LKP withdraws after two hours (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 77 percent say N. Korea will not give up nukes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea fails to win 3 tln-won deal to manage UAE nuclear reactors (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump may go to DMZ after Moon summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump-Xi meeting at G-20 pivotal factor for nuclear talks (Korea Herald)
-- Trump may visit DMZ during trip (Korea Times)
