Tuesday's weather forecast
09:10 June 25, 2019
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 33/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 33/19 Sunny 10
Daejeon 32/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 33/18 Sunny 0
Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 31/19 Sunny 10
Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 20
Daegu 33/19 Sunny 0
Busan 26/19 Sunny 0
