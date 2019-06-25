Go to Contents
Recommended #news advisory

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 25

09:41 June 25, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official

-- Defense minister's phone call with new U.S. acting defense secretary

-- Moon's new chief policy secretary to meet with reporters

-- Press conference of award-winning poet Kim Hye-soon

Economy & Finance

-- BOK chief's meeting with reporters

-- Shipbuilders set to win massive orders in second half
