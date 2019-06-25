Seoul stocks open flat ahead of G20 summit
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened flat Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.10 point, to 2,126.23 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks were mixed as investors took to the sidelines ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G-20 summit in Japan later this week. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.06 percent, but the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.15 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05 percent.
Large-cap stocks were mixed in Seoul, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics falling 0.66 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 0.45 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 0.70 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors plunged 2.30 percent. Auto parts makers Hyundai Mobis slid 0.22 percent.
In contrast, chemical firms opened strong, with No. 1 player LG Chem advancing 1.43 percent and its rival Lotte Chemical rising 1.38 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,154.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.1 won from the previous session's close.
