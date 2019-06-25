U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Commerce Department has slightly raised anti-dumping duties on Korean-made hot-rolled steel products compared with its preliminary rulings, industry sources said Tuesday, although the move isn't likely to have a significant impact on local steelmakers as overall U.S. tariffs, including countervailing duties (CVD), will go down significantly.
According to the sources, the U.S. government, following its first annual review, decided to impose a 10.11 percent and 5.44 percent anti-dumping duties on South Korea's top steelmaker POSCO and No. 2 player Hyundai Steel Co., respectively.
In 2016, the U.S. government originally set 4.61 percent and 9.49 percent anti-dumping duties on POSCO and Hyundai Steel, respectively. Those rates were adjusted to 7.67 percent and 3.95 percent in its preliminary decision made in November.
Industry insiders said Washington apparently decided to raise anti-dumping duties based on the Adverse Facts Available (AFA) provision, which allows the levying of extremely high anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs if an accused company doesn't provide the data demanded by authorities.
Despite slight hikes, overall U.S. tariffs on South Korean steel goods went down. POSCO will get a 10.66 percent tariff on its hot-rolled steel products after the U.S. slashed the CVD from 41.57 percent to 0.55 percent earlier this month. Hyundai Steel will face a 6.02 percent tariff after including 0.58 percent of CVD.
