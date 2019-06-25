Samsung C&T-led consortium wins LNG terminal project in Vietnam
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction unit under Samsung Group, said Tuesday it has won a US$179.5 million project to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Vietnam.
Under the deal with Petrovietnam Gas Corp., Samsung C&T and Vietnamese firm PTSC will build the Southeast Asian country's first LNG terminal, in the coastal area 70 kilometers southeast of Ho Chi Minh City for 40 months.
The project also calls for the construction of LNG tanks and other related facilities, according to Samsung C&T.
Samsung C&T has a 61 percent stake in the project.
